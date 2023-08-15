Man found deceased in Bucksport, police investigating

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating after a man was found deceased in Bucksport Tuesday morning.

Police received a call around 3:45 for an unresponsive man on Hinks Street.

We’re told life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The identify of the person is not being released at this time.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the public safety department at 469-7951.

