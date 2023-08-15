Man accused of breaking into Maine home dies after being shocked by stun gun

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
HARTFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of breaking into a home died while being arrested in Oxford County on Monday.

Authorities say they were called to a home around 8:44 p.m. for a burglary in progress at a home on Pratt Hill Road in Hartford.

Jacob Hackett, 45, of Buckfield, was allegedly inside the home, damaging property. According to deputies, the homeowner had fled to a nearby residence and was not inside with Hackett.

When deputies confronted Hackett, they say he was “aggressive and confrontational,” adding he attacked them.

During the confrontation, Hackett was hit with a stun gun and taken into custody by authorities.

According to authorities, while escorting Hackett out of the home in handcuffs, he suffered a “medical event.”

Crews attempted “life-saving” measures on the scene prior to Hackett being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Multiple departments are investigating the incident, including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

