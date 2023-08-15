Man accused of breaking into Maine home dies after being shocked by stun gun

HARTFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of breaking into a home died while being arrested in Oxford County on Monday.

Authorities say they were called to a home around 8:44 p.m. for a burglary in progress at a home on Pratt Hill Road in Hartford.

Jacob Hackett, 45, of Buckfield, was allegedly inside the home, damaging property. According to deputies, the homeowner had fled to a nearby residence and was not inside with Hackett.

When deputies confronted Hackett, they say he was “aggressive and confrontational,” adding he attacked them.

During the confrontation, Hackett was hit with a stun gun and taken into custody by authorities.

According to authorities, while escorting Hackett out of the home in handcuffs, he suffered a “medical event.”

Crews attempted “life-saving” measures on the scene prior to Hackett being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Multiple departments are investigating the incident, including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

