Maine delegation wants VA to fix travel reimbursement system

Department of Veterans Affairs
Department of Veterans Affairs(wrdw)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAINE (WABI) - Maine’s congressional delegation wants to improve the healthcare travel reimbursement process for Maine veterans.

In a letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the delegation identifies challenges with the VA’s new Beneficiary Travel Self Service System, which was implemented more than three years ago.

They’re calling on the Secretary to address problems with processing delays and the need for a high-speed internet connection to access the system.

The delegation says more than 60% of Maine veterans living in rural areas must travel out of their communities to get healthcare, yet face hurdles in receiving reimbursement.

Secretary Denis McDonough spent two days in Maine earlier this month touring VA facilities and meeting veterans.

