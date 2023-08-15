Maine company recalls Peanut Butter Maltballs

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Stonewall Kitchen, based in York, is recalling some of their 6 ounce Peanut Butter Maltballs because they contain allergens that are not listed on the labels. The undeclared allergens are peanuts, wheat and/or soy.

The company says the maltballs were distributed through Stonewall Kitchen Company retail stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Potential affected products include the following details:

  • Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.)
  • Best By Date: December 31, 2024
  • UPC: 7 1138131608 5
  • Item #: 553646
  • Packaged in clear, plastic packaging with white label

As of Monday, the company said there had been no reported complaints or illnesses. A person who works in one of the Stonewall Kitchen stores noticed the issue.

The company says anyone with allergies or sensitivities to soy, wheat, or peanuts who has any of the maltballs should not eat them but can return them to where they bout them for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Stonewall Kitchen Premier Guest Services by email at guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com or by phone at 800-826-1735 for refund instructions and any further information.

Founded in 1991, Stonewall Kitchen has more than 19,000 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England.

