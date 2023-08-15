Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery results for 2023

Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
MAINE (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has released results for their 2023 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery.

The lottery is chosen by a random computerized drawing by those who apply.

Those who were chosen for a permit have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 12 to purchase their permits. Permits cost $12, plus a $2 dollar agent fee.

Extra permits will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis on Sept. 19.

Click here for the results from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The $12 cost will be deposited into the Maine Deer Management fund which helps fund the acquisition and management of deer wintering areas, primarily in northern Maine.

