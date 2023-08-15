Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery results for 2023

MAINE (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has released results for their 2023 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery.

The lottery is chosen by a random computerized drawing by those who apply.

Maine wildlife officials said applications to enter the 2012 any-deer permit lottery are available online.

Those who were chosen for a permit have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 12 to purchase their permits. Permits cost $12, plus a $2 dollar agent fee.

Extra permits will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis on Sept. 19.

Click here for the results from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The $12 cost will be deposited into the Maine Deer Management fund which helps fund the acquisition and management of deer wintering areas, primarily in northern Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.