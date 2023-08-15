Husson introduces Scarborough native John Sutyak as athletic director

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson introduced Scarborough native John Sutyak as its new athletic director in a ceremony on campus.

Sutyak comes to Bangor after serving as the Ferrum College athletic director in Virginia (WABI)

He said meeting the people around the Eagles’ program showed it was the right move back to Maine.

“We always wanted to come home, and it has to be the right situation. You’re not just going to come home to come home. It has to be a good place, good organization, and something that feels right for you and your family. This is right there with working at my alma mater,” said Sutyak.

Sutyak’s alma mater work came in various roles in Wheaton College’s athletic department after his baseball career there in Massachusetts.

