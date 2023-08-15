Husson football preparing for new season

The season kicks off with a home game against Norwich on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.
By Ben Barr
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson football team is back on the field at Winkin Sports Complex gearing up for a new season.

The Eagles are hoping to reload and keep contending in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

“The best thing about preseason camp is you go a couple months without seeing the guys, so a lot of guys put in a ton of work in the offseason, whether they go back home or stay up here,” said Tucker Buzzell, senior linebacker.

“It goes a really long way at this level to have that kind of veteran leadership so that they can just bring the younger guys along with them,” said Nic Visser, senior quarterback.

“I hope people think we’re a tough football team, and that they’re going to get four quarters of just grit and toughness. We’re going to play hard. We’re going to play to the last whistle, and I hope that’s what our opponents would say about us,” said Nat Clark, head coach.

