Winter Harbor’s fire chief indicted on several charges

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Winter Harbor’s fire chief was arrested this morning after being indicted on several charges last week.

51-year-old Tatum McLean of Gouldsboro is charged with forgery, unsworn falsification and theft by misapplication of property.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes took place in Gouldsboro.

We’re told McLean made his initial court appearance today.

Neither Hancock county District Attorney Robert Granger, Gouldsboro Police Chief Patrick McNulty, nor the Gouldsboro town manager or select board would comment or provide any details on the case.

We also have reached out to the winter harbor town manager for comment.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.