Trenton Acadians end time in 2023 American Legion World Series with a win

SHELBY, N.C. (WABI) - The Trenton Acadians may have played their final game in the 2023 American Legion World Series, but they did so with a victory.

On Sunday they defeated League City, Texas 4-2.

Texas took the lead in the 2nd inning off an RBI Double.

Trenton rallied back scoring a run in the 4th after Hunter Curtis reached home on an error.

In the 5th Colin Sullivan’s extra base hit allowed Dawson Curtis to advance to third and then score on an error.

Sullivan came home thanks to an RBI single from Hunter Curtis, giving Trenton a 3-1 lead.

Texas made it a one-run game in the 6th but an RBI base hit from Hunter Curtis in the top of the 7th gave Trenton the extra insurance run to win.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.