Ticonic Bridge between Waterville and Winslow only open to eastbound traffic

Ticonic Bridge
Ticonic Bridge(Kodichi Lawrence)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An update now to a major bridge replacement project in central Maine.

The Ticonic Bridge between Waterville and Winslow is currently open only to eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic will be redirected to the Carter Memorial Bridge for about the next three years.

Pedestrians will be redirected to Two Cent Bridge until April of 2025 when the upstream half of the new bridge will be opened.

Currently, the eastbound side is down to one lane Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2p.m.

During this time, wider vehicles will have to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

Crews respond to Amish Barn fire in Fort Fairfield
Amish Barn saved after fire in Fort Fairfield
51-year-old Tatum McLean of Gouldsboro is charged with forgery, unsworn falsification and theft...
Winter Harbor’s fire chief indicted on several charges
Money generic
Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work
Bangor Humane Society
Furry Friends at 4: Dozer
Acadia National park
Maine DEP getting grant to help protect the health of beachgoers