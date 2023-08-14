Rockland man arrested, faces felony charges after admitting to stealing skiff in Lincolnville

Surveillance footage shows the skiff being stolen from Lincolnville Harbor
Surveillance footage shows the skiff being stolen from Lincolnville Harbor(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Rockland man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after admitting to stealing a skiff in Lincolnville in July.

Maine State Police say 43-year-old Jason Randall of Rockland was arrested and charged with two felony charges which include theft by unauthorized taking and driving with a revoked license.

Maine State Police, along with Maine Marine Patrol, first posted about the stolen skiff on their Facebook page on Aug. 5, asking the public for help in locating a 16ft Stur-Dee brand skiff that was stolen from Lincolnville Harbor in Lincolnville on July 23. Surveillance video of the vehicle that was used to steal the skiff was attached to the post; police say they received many tips that led to the suspect.

Police say Randall confessed to taking the skiff and selling it to a third party but directed police to the location of the stashed skiff, and the owner was able to recover the skiff along with almost all of its parts.

