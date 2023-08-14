Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will bring us a pretty good start to the week. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the bulk of the clouds being over northern parts of the state as an upper-level disturbance moves over the area. This disturbance will give northern areas (mainly north of Greenville and Millinocket) a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon... otherwise expect a mainly dry day today. High temperatures will be seasonable with temps climbing into the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Low pressure is forecast to move across Southern New England then into the Gulf of Maine Tuesday. This will bring us a cloudy and showery day. The most numerous showers will be over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. The combination of clouds and showers will keep us a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. An upper-level disturbance will move over the area Wednesday keeping the chance of showers going through the day. Otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. High pressure will bring nicer weather back to the area Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Showers return to our forecast for Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, most clouds north. A few isolated showers possible this afternoon across the north. Highs between 70°-79°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 56°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 67°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

