New mineral store open its doors in Central Maine

A new mineral store recently opened its doors in Central Maine(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new mineral store recently opened its doors in Central Maine.

Foden’s Minerals is located at Bond Brook Mini Mall in Augusta.

Samantha McCarty is the founder and owner.

She says she and her husband had been operating the store online for eight years.

They sell many different pieces from amethyst to quartz.

McCarty says they come from various places including western Maine, Africa, and Pakistan.

“We have a lot of collectors that come in, so they kind of go straight into the second room and look for the minerals and the different crystal specimens we have. The children tend to like the grab bags and the little polished rocks and stones we have, and then we have the metaphysical people and the new age healing, and they like a lot of the polished, so we have a lot of variety for the different niches of the business.

McCarty says they also have green wood quartz that was mined by Maine mineral expert, Frank Perham.

