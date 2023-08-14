More lawsuits filed against Roman Catholic Clergy in Maine alleging sexual abuse

Maine's Catholic diocese files motion to dismiss all 13 cases of abuse
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Six new civil lawsuits have been filed against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland alleging childhood sexual abuse.

The new lawsuits are added on top of the 24 lawsuits already filed across the state of Maine.

The new lawsuit, representing six people, involves seven different Roman Catholic clergy members in multiple towns.

The documents detail complaints at churches and diocesan schools over decades between 1954 and 1988.

Each case claims the diocese knew about other prior abuse, chose not to stop it and failed to warn parishioner families.

Two men who filed lawsuits spoke during a press conference on Monday.

“One reason I’m here is the Catholic Church needs to be reprimanded — I don’t know what you want to call it,” Robert Rossignol said during the press conference on the lawsuit.

“I just put everything behind me for 40 years until I saw it on the news,” Glenn Witham said.

Some of the priests named in the latest lawsuits were allegedly sent to “rehabilitation programs” by the Portland Diocese.

Abusive priests were sent to these programs across the U.S. for decades.

