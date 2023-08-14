Man seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - A 40-year-old Bradford man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Medway Sunday night.

According to East Millinocket Police Department, they responded to the call around 9:45 on the Medway Road

The pedestrian was taken to Millinocket Regional Hospital and eventually taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Initial investigation shows that an SUV was traveling on the road and was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.

There is no update on the pedestrian’s condition and the crash is still under investigation.

