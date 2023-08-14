Man arrested after alleged car thefts, jumping in lake to avoid capture

37-year-old Kenneth Lufkin of Milo and Lagrange is charged with theft by unauthorized taking...
37-year-old Kenneth Lufkin of Milo and Lagrange is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest.(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man is facing charges after stealing a car and resisting arrest after he jumped into Pushaw Lake.

37-year-old Kenneth Lufkin of Milo and Lagrange is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest.

Police say on Saturday, deputies were called to a house on the Bennoch Road in Lagrange for a report of a truck that was stolen out of a driveway.

They say later that day, Old Town Police got calls after Lufkin was seen trying to steal other vehicles on Woodland Avenue.

Officials say while responding, Lufkin jumped into Pushaw Lake and started to swim out into the lake.

Authorities say several attempts to help Lufkin, who they say could not swim, were made, but he kept pushing away from the boat.

We’re told a deputy then jumped in to save Lufkin, who was dragged onto the boat where he continued to resist arrest.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

Surveillance footage shows the skiff being stolen from Lincolnville Harbor
Rockland man arrested, faces felony charges after admitting to stealing skiff in Lincolnville
Man seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
Lewiston car crash
Lewiston car crash ends with one vehicle fire amidst heavy rain
Jessi Mallory
Elvis tribute artist prepares for Augusta concert