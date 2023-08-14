Man arrested after alleged car thefts, jumping in lake to avoid capture

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man is facing charges after stealing a car and resisting arrest after he jumped into Pushaw Lake.

37-year-old Kenneth Lufkin of Milo and Lagrange is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest.

Police say on Saturday, deputies were called to a house on the Bennoch Road in Lagrange for a report of a truck that was stolen out of a driveway.

They say later that day, Old Town Police got calls after Lufkin was seen trying to steal other vehicles on Woodland Avenue.

Officials say while responding, Lufkin jumped into Pushaw Lake and started to swim out into the lake.

Authorities say several attempts to help Lufkin, who they say could not swim, were made, but he kept pushing away from the boat.

We’re told a deputy then jumped in to save Lufkin, who was dragged onto the boat where he continued to resist arrest.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

