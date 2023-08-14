Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is close to becoming one of few states in the country to provide a retirement savings program to workers who don’t have access to one through their jobs.
The Maine Retirement Savings Program is designed to provide a way for Maine residents to contribute to a Roth individual retirement account directly from their paychecks. Workers would retain the account from job to job until they retire.
Governor Mills signed a bill last month advancing the program.
The bill makes numerous tweaks to the program, including increasing the maximum amount employees can contribute from 8% to 10% of their salary or wages per year.
