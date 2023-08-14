Maine DEP getting grant to help protect the health of beachgoers

Acadia National park
Acadia National park(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAINE (WABI) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced The Maine DEP will be getting a grant of almost $300,000 to help protect the health of beachgoers.

Maine’s Congressional Delegation issued a joint statement saying the Beach ACT funding will help better monitor water quality and inform the public of unsafe conditions.

Since 2001, the EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants, including $5.6 million to Maine, to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem.

