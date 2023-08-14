Lewiston car crash ends with one vehicle fire amidst heavy rain

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A two vehicle crash that ended with one vehicle engulfed in flames occurred Sunday afternoon on I-95 in Lewiston, near mile marker 79 northbound.

A vehicle was travelling in the passing lane before losing control in the rain, hitting a car in the travel lane, and then striking the concrete median barrier.

When Troopers were enroute to the crash, dispatch alerted them that the first vehicle caught on fire. When they arrived, it was completely engulfed in flames.

The driver who hit the car sustained no reported injuries, while the driver of the car that was hit had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The crash had the northbound side shut down for about an hour and remains under investigation.

Auburn Fire and Rescue assisted Troopers in response to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.