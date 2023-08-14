Glenburn boy raises $1,500 from weekend yard sale for Make-A-Wish Maine
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you last week.
TV5 went to Glenburn to see Brady Nickerson’s brother, Trent, who was holding a yard sale to raise money for Make-A-Wish Maine.
Trent’s mom told us that they were able to raise $1,500 during the yard sale, and are around $1,500 away from their goal of $7,000.
Trent has been fundraising for Make-A-Wish Maine since 2020.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.