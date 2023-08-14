Glenburn boy raises $1,500 from weekend yard sale for Make-A-Wish Maine

Trent Nickerson
Trent Nickerson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a story we brought you last week.

TV5 went to Glenburn to see Brady Nickerson’s brother, Trent, who was holding a yard sale to raise money for Make-A-Wish Maine.

Trent’s mom told us that they were able to raise $1,500 during the yard sale, and are around $1,500 away from their goal of $7,000.

Trent has been fundraising for Make-A-Wish Maine since 2020.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

Crews respond to Amish Barn fire in Fort Fairfield
Amish Barn saved after fire in Fort Fairfield
51-year-old Tatum McLean of Gouldsboro is charged with forgery, unsworn falsification and theft...
Winter Harbor’s fire chief indicted on several charges
Money generic
Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work
Bangor Humane Society
Furry Friends at 4: Dozer
Acadia National park
Maine DEP getting grant to help protect the health of beachgoers