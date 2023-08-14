EMS billing company for Augusta Fire Rescue experiences data breach

(wcjb)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The EMS billing company used by Augusta Maine Fire Rescue has experienced a data breach, according to the organization.

“All individuals who were directly affected will receive a mailed notification from the company EMS Management Consultants,” officials said in a release.

According to EMS Management Consultants, on May 31 and again in June, an online tool used by the company was compromised.

An investigation revealed an “unknown actor” accessed the tools server and took certain data from the server.

EMS Management Consultants learned the breach impacted their servers on July 12, 2023.

Impacted information may have included patient names, date of transport, social security number, date of birth, encounter/transport number, billing codes and other patient information related to the ambulance transport.

Those with questions are asked to call the dedicated assistance line at EMS MC at (833) 318-2801.

The line is open toll-free Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., excluding major U.S. holidays.

