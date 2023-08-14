Clouds, Showers Advancing East

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s been a beauty of a day across the Pine Tree State, with a generous helping of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. A few showers are visiting late this afternoon, but they will dry-up tonight. While we don’t have any major weather events this week, the pattern remains quite active. The high providing us with pleasing conditions today will slide to our southeast tonight, with an area of low pressure on its heels. As the low approaches and eventually tracks through the Gulf of Maine tomorrow, expect plenty of cloud cover Tuesday and Tuesday night with showers visiting from time to time. Once that low pressure system exits the region, another high pressure cell will move our way, returning sunshine to our region by Thursday. Thursday looks pleasant with some sunshine, with yet another low producing clouds and scattered showers Friday. The long range outlook looks promising for the weekend, with a decent amount of sunshine expected.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS, LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 60.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, TEMPERATURES EITHER SIDE OF 70 WITH A LIGHT NORTHEAST WIND.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY LATE WITH HIGHS IN THE MID 70S; EXPECT A LIGHT NORTHERLY BREEZE.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MID TO UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, WITH BREAKS OF SUN; SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSHOWERS WITH HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HIGHS IN THE 70S.

