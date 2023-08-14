Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69
Lewiston car crash
Lewiston car crash ends with one vehicle fire amidst heavy rain