Amish Barn saved after fire in Fort Fairfield

Crews respond to Amish Barn fire in Fort Fairfield
Crews respond to Amish Barn fire in Fort Fairfield(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A barn caught fire in Fort Fairfield early Monday afternoon.

The Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to Forest Avenue on Amish property.

They say the fire started after an outside wood fire caught the Amish barn on fire.

The Fort Fairfield crews along with the Easton Fire Department helped the Amish put out the fire.

Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Mike Jalbert says the blaze, though small in scale, was expertly contained by the combined efforts of both fire departments.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, the barn was saved, and further property damage was averted.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

51-year-old Tatum McLean of Gouldsboro is charged with forgery, unsworn falsification and theft...
Winter Harbor’s fire chief indicted on several charges
Money generic
Maine to provide retirement savings program for residents not eligible through work
Bangor Humane Society
Furry Friends at 4: Dozer
Acadia National park
Maine DEP getting grant to help protect the health of beachgoers