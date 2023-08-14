Amish Barn saved after fire in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A barn caught fire in Fort Fairfield early Monday afternoon.

The Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to Forest Avenue on Amish property.

They say the fire started after an outside wood fire caught the Amish barn on fire.

The Fort Fairfield crews along with the Easton Fire Department helped the Amish put out the fire.

Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Mike Jalbert says the blaze, though small in scale, was expertly contained by the combined efforts of both fire departments.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, the barn was saved, and further property damage was averted.

