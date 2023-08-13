Showers and storms today, brighter and drier Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front associated with an approaching low pressure system, from the west, will continue to provide the region with some scattered showers and rumbles of thunder this morning. This initial batch of rain will exit to the east through the early morning. The low will continue to track through the forecast area today with the upper level-trough axis swinging through. Then we will dry out briefly and skies will partially clear by late morning and early afternoon. The combination of the upper-level trough, some partial sunshine, and rising dewpoints, will fuel the threat for some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather. This means there is an isolated chance for some storms to develop severe characteristics, being locally heavy rain, small hail, and some gusty winds. Outside of seeing some showers and storms expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs today will reach the lower 70′s to mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Showers and storms will linger throughout the area into the first part of tonight before fizzling out. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

The roller coaster ride of rain chances continue through the work week. A brief ridge of high pressure builds back in for the start of the work week. However, some upper level energy wrapping around the departing low to our north could trigger a few spot showers across the state Monday afternoon. Other than a few spot showers, expect a dry day with mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s with some spots touching 80 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Another low pressure system will be approaching from the Great Lakes and will bring in another round of scattered showers Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with a few showers lingering into the first part of Wednesday. We will dry out for the second half of Wednesday and all of Thursday. Then a cold front will move in early Friday morning providing another dose of scattered showers and storms.

TODAY: Early AM showers and storms exit, then PM scattered showers and storms develop. There is an isolated chance for a few severe storms: containing gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and some small hail. Highs reach the upper 60′s to mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms fizzle out, decreasing clouds, patchy fog. Lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, some spot showers in the afternoon. Highs reach the 70′s with some spots touching 80.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Few AM shower showers, then drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 70′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the 70′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.