Our Heroes Military Museum unveils model of USS Independence

The model is based on the United States Navy’s aircraft supercarrier, which was commissioned in 1959 and traversed seas around the world.
Our Heroes Military Museum USS Independence Model
Our Heroes Military Museum USS Independence Model(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - There was a special delivery at Our Heroes Military Museum today!

Folks gathered at the Lincoln museum to welcome their newest addition, a model of the USS Independence.

The model is based on the United States Navy’s aircraft supercarrier, which was commissioned in 1959 and traversed seas around the world.

”It represents about 40 years on the ocean,” describes Our Heroes Military Museum President Brian Hamor. “I think it was 38 years before it was decommissioned, but it still worked for a couple more years. It was in, I can’t even remember how many wars it was.”

Now, its memory will be preserved in the museum.

“We want to educate everybody, especially the children, about military and what it stands for. When we make mistakes, we have the history to go back on to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes over and over again,” says Hamor.

For more information on Our Heroes Military Museum and to see the model, artifacts, and resources they house, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant
UPDATE: Police identify person involved in Brooklin standoff Monday

Latest News

Jessi Mallory
Elvis tribute artist prepares for Augusta concert
Justin Hill
Man charged & arrested after alleged stabbing of Northern Light employee
Impacts will primarily be, heavy rain, possibly large hail, and gusty winds.
Strong to severe storms today, brighter and drier Monday
Fairfield Artisan Fair displays goods from local artists