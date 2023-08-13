Our Heroes Military Museum unveils model of USS Independence

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - There was a special delivery at Our Heroes Military Museum today!

Folks gathered at the Lincoln museum to welcome their newest addition, a model of the USS Independence.

The model is based on the United States Navy’s aircraft supercarrier, which was commissioned in 1959 and traversed seas around the world.

”It represents about 40 years on the ocean,” describes Our Heroes Military Museum President Brian Hamor. “I think it was 38 years before it was decommissioned, but it still worked for a couple more years. It was in, I can’t even remember how many wars it was.”

Now, its memory will be preserved in the museum.

“We want to educate everybody, especially the children, about military and what it stands for. When we make mistakes, we have the history to go back on to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes over and over again,” says Hamor.

For more information on Our Heroes Military Museum and to see the model, artifacts, and resources they house, you can visit their Facebook page.

