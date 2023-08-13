Narrative Food platforms bicoastal artisans at new Maine location

By Grace Bradley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A freshly relocated business is bringing bicoastal farmer’s market favorites and more straight to your door. While supporting small-batch makers, Narrative Food supports ethical practices as a B Corp Certified business.

“We are certified for our social and environmental impact,” Founder and CEO Jennifer Piette says of the B Corp certification. “A member of 1% For the Planet, we give back a minimum of 2% of all of our sales to nonprofits.”

Piette founded Narrative Food in 2010.

“What we do is source small-batch products from makers that all have a special story to tell, whether it’s a story of regenerative agriculture, social impact,” describes Piette.

Narrative Food offers corporate gifts, curated subscription boxes, and a digital pantry to buy specific shelf-stable items including pastas, pickles, spices, sweets and more. These products are sourced from like-minded small-batch artisans across the country with their own unique story to tell of social or environmental activism.

Shoppers can choose at checkout what nonprofit they would like 20% of their purchase to go towards. This includes We the Change, World Central Kitchen, and Deer Isle’s Healthy Island Project.

Originally based in Los Angeles, the operation has set up shop in a 200-year-old barn in Deer Isle.

“We started in California as a farm-to-table home delivery service,” explains Piette. “After the pandemic, everybody went out, thankfully really, to the farmer’s market and all that, and so, we just found ourselves with losses, and I decided to stick with shelf-stable value-added goods.”While platforming the stories and goods of artisans from the East to the West coasts, Narrative Food has their own production as well. Last year, they began selling their own Popcorn for Peace, donating $3 per bag to World Central Kitchen.Speaking to the importance of Narrative Food’s commitment to ethical and restorative practices, Piette says, “If you’re in an extractive economy where you’re just taking out of the Earth and you’re not giving back, you’re not regenerating the soil, you’re not supporting the communities that make our food possible. What’s that going to look like?”

