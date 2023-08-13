Man charged & arrested after alleged stabbing of Northern Light employee

The assault happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K gas station on Odlin Rd.
Justin Hill
Justin Hill(Bangor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a Northern Light ambulance crew member at a Bangor Circle K.

When police arrived on scene, Justin Hill, 37, was restrained on the ground by a witness.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for cuts on his head and hand.

Hill has been taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

The victim told police that Hill was a stranger and he did not know the motivation behind the assault.

