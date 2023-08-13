Fatal motorcycle and car accident leaves one dead at scene

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - A 23-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred near 223 Fort Knox Road in Prospect.

Authorities say Christopher Sabol was traveling west bound with a group of other motorcyclists on the road when he passed a car at a high speed but failed to negotiate a turn, slamming into the side of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

