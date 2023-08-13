Fairfield Artisan Fair displays goods from local artists

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Vendors and shoppers gathered for the Fairfield Artisan and Craft Fair right in the heart of town.

Weather seemed to hold off as the corner of Main and Lawrence was filled up with various creative works.

Tents lined the lawn featuring a wide array of homemade items by local artists.

Wooden cutting boards, teas, jewelry, and so much more could be found under the canopies at what organizers hope will become an annual fair.

“It means a lot to me, personally. Like I said, this is my hometown and I’ve never felt like there’s anything going on like this to bring exposure to the local artists. And I think it’s a great experience for either first timers or returning vendors to get their works seen by a different crowd.” said Mckenzie West, organizer of the event.

“Just a bunch of crafters that make a lot of neat stuff. And it’s different and stuff you don’t find in the big box stores. Cause everything is handmade and handcrafted and you know it’s going to be a quality product.” stated Marc Gurney, vendor at the fair.

The event ran from nine to three.

Alongside those vendors, Saras Cabin served food and raffle prizes were also up for grabs.

