Nice today, showers and storms possible Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An active on and off weather pattern continues this weekend and into next week. For the first half of the weekend high pressure will be building in over the region bringing us a dry and pleasant day. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the southern half of the state, while mostly cloudy to overcast skies dominate across the north. High temperatures reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s with a few spots touching 80 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds will start off westerly then turn southerly through the day at around 5-10 mph. Another low pressure system will be exiting the Great Lakes and passing over the region overnight tonight into Sunday. As the low approaches New England, clouds will slowly begin to increase this evening into tonight. As the low begins to cross the state overnight, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms moving through the area. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. The low will continue to track through the forecast area on Sunday with the upper level-trough axis swinging through. As the trough swings through, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather. This means there is an isolated chance for some storms to develop severe characteristics, being locally heavy rain, small hail, and some gusty winds. Outside of seeing some showers and storms expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 70′s to mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Showers and storms will linger throughout the area into the first part of Sunday night before fizzling out. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

The roller coaster ride of rain chances continue through the work week. A brief ridge of high pressure builds back in for the start of the work week. However, some upper level energy wrapping around the departing low to our north could trigger a few spot showers across the state Monday afternoon. Other than a few spot showers expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s with some spots touching 80 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Another low pressure system will be approaching from the Great Lakes and will bring in another round of scattered showers Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with a few showers lingering into the first part of Wednesday. We will dry out for the second half of Wednesday and first half of Thursday before a cold front moves in Thursday night.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, then clouds increase later in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s north to upper 70′s with a few spots touching 80 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Wind becoming southerly 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50′s and low 60′s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms, and isolated chance for a few severe storms, contain gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and some small hail. Highs reach the lower 70′s to mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, some spot showers in the afternoon. Highs reach the 70′s with some spots touching 80.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Few AM shower showers, then drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 70′s.

THURSDAY: Cold front with PM showers and storm possible. Highs reach the 70′s.

