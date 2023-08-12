Crowds celebrate iconic Maine food at Red Hot Dog Festival

Attendees enjoyed live music, a hot dog eating contest, children’s activities, and yes, plenty of red hot dogs!
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine has many iconic foods, but crowds came out in droves Saturday to celebrate the coveted red snapper at Dexter’s 6th annual Maine Red Hot Dog Festival.

”The importance to me, as town manager, is to get people into town, see the town. It’s a great town to be in,” says Trampas King, the town of Dexter’s Town Manager. “The other thing that we do too is we have all the money we fundraise for this goes towards the Dexter Revitalization Committee, who goes and looks for small businesses to help them out here and to help beautify the town.”

The festival is a one-day event that had Dexter’s Main Street flooded with people, vendors, music, pets, and hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you couldn’t get up to Dexter this year, the countdown for next year’s Maine Red Hot Dog Festival starts now!

For more information, visit Maine Red Hot Dog Festival’s website.

