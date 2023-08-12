Christmas in August Toy Run returns for a second year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -August may seem early to gear up for the holidays, but the Steel Guardians Motorcycle Club doesn’t think so.

Their second annual toy drive got off to a strong start with carts full of toys being donated as riders were still registering for the following ride.

Bikers gathered in the Bangor Walmart for a ride up to Milo and back for lunch at Dysart’s Restaurant on Broadway.

Donations were graciously welcomed from bikers, shoppers, and even Santa Claus himself as the Annual Christmas in August Toy Run returned for a second year.

”There’s a bunch of toys in the trailer already. It’s just about probably getting close to half full. We got a couple bikes in there, we got some footballs in there. We got some barbie toys in there. A little tractors and stuff for the little guys. It’s a wide range from infants all the way up to teenagers.” said James A. Breth, President of the Steel Guardians Motorcycle Club.

“I know how it was growing up and it’s good and heartwarming to be able to outreach and help the community, it really means a lot to all of us.” stated Vice President of the club, Lonnie Storen.

By the end of the event the trailer was filled up with toys that will go out to local families in need.

Kids also stopped by at the start and finish to get pictures with Santa.

