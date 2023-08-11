Wyman’s Farm crop is ripe for the picking

DUBLOIS, Maine (WABI) - In the spring, we brought you the story about bees pollinating Wyman’s blueberry fields.

Now, we’re here for the harvest!

Wyman’s Director of Agroecology, Bruce Hall said, “The bees did a wonderful job this year. We had exceptional pollination. We were seeing throughout most of our growing regions, we were seeing well over 60% fruit set this year, which is wonderful. I mean, that’s anything over 50, we’ll take it. So, that means, you know, 60% of all of our flowers out here this year we’re pollinated by a bee.”

As many Mainers have faced heavy rain and humidity this summer, it’s also been a ride for Maine crops.

But, berries in Deblois have made it and are ready for blueberry lovers around the U.S.

“Before we were running, we were dodging bees. Today, we get to do sensory testing, which means we get to eat some berries. Yeah...mmm...well, that one’s actually really good. That’s a good plant. I like that one,” remarked Hall.

I responded with, Yeah, that’s what I was wondering is, like you’re talking about the flavor profile, like what exactly that consists of. If it’s like, if it’s more tart, if it’s more sweet, if it’s the balance of the two, anytime you eat anything.”

Different berries can have different flavor notes.

Once combined together in the bag that you grab from the store, the flavors blend together like a fine wine.

“Anytime you eat anything, there’s the flavor component, there’s a nutrition component, then there’s just also the texture, the ‘What’s your experience like?’ And you know, if you have a slightly firmer, not too firm, but a slightly firmer fruit skin, and the integrity of that berry and a whole lot more, it’s going to hold up to the whole transportation system to the point where we can freeze those berries. Once we have those berries frozen, then we’re good to go. You know, really high-quality crop. Great size. We’re seeing really good productivity across our fields. I don’t think we’ll see a record crop coming in this year. We’ve got a very good crop,” said Hall.

As this years crop is on its way to customers, Wyman’s is also researching conditions and looking to the future of their crops.

“We’ve created what are called Climate Change Chambers. It’s very valuable in determining how we can mitigate certain crop stresses and develop a more resilient cropping system to deliver more blueberries more consistently every single year to our customers throughout the country,” said Hall.

