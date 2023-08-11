Veteran’s wife skydives in memory of husband’s life

Eleanor Bilodeau
Eleanor Bilodeau(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One woman took a leap of faith Friday in honor of her late husband’s memory and 82nd birthday.

“I’m gonna skydive for the first time ever.”

Eleanor Bilodeau was married to her husband Sgt. Gerard Bilodeau for 45 years. Gerard served 22 years in the military, three of those as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne.

“He got sent to the Dominican Republic under Operation Power Pack, and he talked about that time in his career as the best time ever,” says Bilodeau.

“That’s all he talked about,” comments Eleanor’s brother-in-law and Gerard’s younger brother Norman Bilodeau of his brother’s experience paratrooping. “He just loved it and, of course, his nature, being an artist, being a photographer, and being a nature person, everything just fell into place for him in that respect. I think he really saw what God created from a different point of view.”

Three years ago, Gerard passed away after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2018, prostate cancer in 2019, and Lewy Body Dementia in 2020. Eleanor was by his side as his sole caretaker. After his passing, Eleanor began a support group for those affected by Parkinson’s, which meets monthly in Unity.

“It takes courage to act and show our love,” says Jack Ferl, an Episcopal clergy member who worked closely with Eleanor at their church. “It’s no wonder that on this day, this beautiful day, she wants to jump through the heavens and be embraced by nature and her love one more time.”

Eleanor was joined by family members and friends as supporters and onlookers for her skydive.

Before her jump, she was feeling the nerves. But facing her fears head-on, Eleanor got in the plane and took the leap of faith!

“I don’t have a bucket list, and that was the only thing on his bucket list, and I said I’m going to do it because I love him that much,” says Eleanor.

I asked Eleanor what Gerry would say if he saw her skydive;  “‘Damn, I love you!’”

