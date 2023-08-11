Trenton Acadians fall to Troy, Ala. to open American Legion World Series pool play

SHELBY, N.C. (WABI) - The Trenton Acadians fell short against defending-champion, Troy, Ala., 13-3, to start their American Legion World Series pool play schedule.

The game was scoreless through three innings.

Drew Shiver gave Alabama the first lead with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth.

The Acadians’ had a tough fifth inning, walking in four runs and allowing another on a passed ball.

Troy’s fifth-inning rally continued with Christian Hill’s RBI single to make it 10-0.

The Acadians responded in the bottom half with Joey Wellman-Clouse’s sac fly to get on the board before Hunter Curtis’s two-run home run made it 10-3.

Troy added more in the seventh to win, 13-3.

Trenton will face Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday at 4 p.m. in its next pool play game.

