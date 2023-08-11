Trenton Acadians drop 2-1 walk-off loss to Cheyenne, Wyo. at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. (WABI) - The Trenton Acadians fell to 0-2 at the American Legion World Series with a 2-1 walk-off loss to Cheyenne, Wyo.

Julian Romero hits walk-off double to win it (WABI/ESPN)

Nolan Horton gave Cheyenne a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second.

Hunter Curtis tied it in the third with a sac fly.

The teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 until Julian Romero stepped up and delivered a walk-off double for a 2-1 Wyoming win.

The Acadians finish pool play on Sunday at 1 p.m. against League City, Texas.

Games are broadcasted online on ESPN3.

