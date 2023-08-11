Trenton Acadians drop 2-1 walk-off loss to Cheyenne, Wyo. at American Legion World Series

Julian Romero hits walk-off double to win it
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WABI) - The Trenton Acadians fell to 0-2 at the American Legion World Series with a 2-1 walk-off loss to Cheyenne, Wyo.

Julian Romero hits walk-off double to win it
Julian Romero hits walk-off double to win it(WABI/ESPN)

Nolan Horton gave Cheyenne a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second.

Hunter Curtis tied it in the third with a sac fly.

The teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 until Julian Romero stepped up and delivered a walk-off double for a 2-1 Wyoming win.

The Acadians finish pool play on Sunday at 1 p.m. against League City, Texas.

Games are broadcasted online on ESPN3.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

WABI TV5 News at 11
Holden’s Ed Davis to fight Muhammad Ali’s grandson at Madison Square Garden
WABI TV5 News at 11
Cooper Flagg reclassifies to Class of 2024
WABI TV5 News at 11
Trenton Acadians vs Cheyenne Wyoming
Flagg announced the decision on Instagram
Cooper Flagg reclassifies to Class of 2024