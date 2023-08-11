Scattered Afternoon Showers & T’storms Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move to our east pushing the last of the rain out of the state early this morning. A west/northwest breeze behind the front will usher drier air into the region as the day progresses. This will allow skies to brighten this morning with a mix of sun and clouds developing. You’ll also feel humidity levels dropping and becoming more comfortable. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the state this afternoon. This will give all locations a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening however the best chance will be for areas north of Bangor and in the mountains. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most spots this afternoon. High pressure building into the area will bring us a nice night tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Eastern Great Lakes Region Saturday and head our way, bringing showers and thunderstorms Saturday night through the day Sunday. It will be very humid Sunday too with dew points in the mid-60s to around 70°. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80°. Drier, less humid weather returns for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Today: Lingering rain exits early then a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Thunderstorms could produce small hail. Highs between 70°-79°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 54°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 73°-80°. Light winds will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

