Saturday Will Sparkle, Sunday Will Drip

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As we head into the evening hours, the radar is getting busy. A disturbance moving through Northern New England is providing enough instability to fire-up some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Most of that activity is being witnessed inland and to the north, with less rain-drop dodging happening along the coast and in southern counties.

As we head into the weekend, Saturday will sparkle thanks to high pressure taking control of the weather pattern. Would love to have that high stick around for Sunday, but alas-that’s not in the cards for us. Instead, the high will move out while a low pressure system tracks our way from the west. That low will bring increasing clouds and likely some shower and periods of rain to our area Saturday and into the day Sunday. Monday? Right back into sunshine as another high will move our way. Tuesday? Showers return. If you favor weather variety, you’ll be pleased with this forecast!

Tonight: Decreasing cloud cover after evening showers for some communities. Lows between 54°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 73°-80°. Light winds will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.