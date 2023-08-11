New developments in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - There have been new developments in the crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students late last year.

Another person has been indicted by a Hancock county grand jury on charges stemming from the tragic crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students in December.

Noelle Tavares, 21, of Massachusetts, has been indicted on four counts of manslaughter, four counts of aggravated OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and criminal speed.

Tavares was a passenger in the car and one of three people who survived the crash.

The driver, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, and another passenger, Dominick Gecoya, were facing the same charges as Tavares.

Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger has confirmed that the charges against Dominick Gecoya have been dropped, ‘in the interest of justice’.

Granger also said that the indictment of Tavares ‘is premised on accomplice liability’.

A warrant was also put out for Tavares’ arrest.

Tavares was 20 at the time of the crash.

