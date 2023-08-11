Monmouth Theater to host a conversation with David Harbour

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The Theater at Monmouth will be hosting a conversation with actor David Harbour tomorrow.

Harbour, who’s probably best known for his role on Stranger Things, appeared in several shows at the theater from 1994 through 1997.

Some of the shows included The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Winter’s Tale.

Dawn McAndrews, Producing Artistic Director for the theater, says people sent in their feedback and questions for Harbour.

“We will get to learn about him, what’s happening in his world right now, and why the Theater at Monmouth means so much to him. When he got here yesterday, I took him on a tour of all the places he stayed when he was an actor here. and the places that he rehearsed, and we walked out to the theater again, and so, it is a homecoming for him, absolutely,” McAndrews said.

The conversation will start at 3:30.

All proceeds will benefit the theatre’s Artistic and Education Programming.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit theateratmonmouth.org

