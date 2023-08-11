Milbridge Theatre celebrates grad opening

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Milbridge are having a party this weekend.

The celebration marks the grand opening of the Milbridge Theatre and Community Arts Center.

The original Milbridge Theatre was a community icon after it was built in 1937, offering entertainment and community space.

After closing in 2014, it has been completely rebuilt.

Saturday, the theatre will host its grand opening with a comedy show, display and auction of art works from local artists, and a showcase of the new facility.

Folks in Milbridge are happy to see the return of this space.

“It’s surreal, frankly. It’s been a long seven years and a pandemic in the process, which made it very difficult to get this accomplished, but a lot of people here in the community pulled together, our local businesses, tremendous support from all across eastern Hancock and Washington County. And I believe we are the second largest, fully climate-controlled auditorium in Washington County,” said Richard Bondurant, treasurer and public relations coordinator for The Milbridge Theatre and Community Arts Center.

Tickets to the event are still on sale on eventbrite.com You can find more information about the theatre at http://www.milbridgetheater.org/

