Maine team heading to Little League World Series after winning New England Title

BRISTOL, CONNECTICUT (WMTW) - For the first time since Westbrook won in 2005, a team from Maine will represent New England in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team defeated Canton, Massachusetts Thursday night 2-1 and wins the New England Division Title.

The excitement about the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team extends beyond the field.

While the boys have been cool and calm on the diamond, it can be a little stressful to be a parent in the stand.

“They start playing on the field -- I think the nerves will come then, too, but very proud of them. They’re an amazing team, amazing group of boys,” Katie Shelley GNG/Raymond LL parent said.

The team went undefeated during the district and state tournaments, outscoring their opponents 70-7 over eight games, which included a no hitter in the state tourney.

It was the first ever state title for the team.

