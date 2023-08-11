Knox County Communication Center closing due to lack of staff

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Communications Center is closing due to a lack of staff.

According to the Courier Gazette, the decision was made Thursday night during the County Commissioners Budget Committee meeting.

Right now, the dispatch center only has four dispatchers and a supervisor.

The paper reports they should have 10 dispatchers and three supervisors when fully staffed.

Low pay, poor work conditions, and mandatory overtime were cited as some of the reasons for the staffing issues.

Public safety officials from all over the county attended the meeting and told commissioners pay needs to be raised significantly in an effort to retain and recruit new dispatchers.

When the dispatch center closes, Waldo county will take over calls for Knox county.

There is concern from officials call times will be slower and less information will be available for responding crews.

The next commissioners meeting is in September.

