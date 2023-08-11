Jason’s Pizza will host ‘Slices for School Supplies’ Drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you love pizza and giving back to the community, you’re in luck!

Jason’s pizza will be holding Slices for School supplies on Aug. 14 and 15.

It’s simple.

All you must do is bring in school supplies you’d like to donate during their business hours.

In exchange, you’ll get a large slice of pizza.

A family member of Jason’s said it was a few of their own customers that sparked this idea.

“A couple of local teachers that we know and that are customers here posted various wish lists that they need for their classrooms,” said Zachary Black, family member of Jason’s. “We just realized there’s a big need we didn’t know about out there for it, and it’s just something simple that we can do, and the community can give back and we can give back to our customers so it’s a win win for everyone.”

The drive will be held at both locations.

The Bangor location opens at 10 a.m. and the Brewer location opens at 11 a.m.

Both will close at 8 p.m.

They’ll give their supplies to two local schools which will be the Vine Street School in Bangor and the Brewer Community School.

