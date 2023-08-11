Holden’s Ed Davis to fight Muhammad Ali’s grandson at Madison Square Garden

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Holden’s Ed Davis is ready for the Madison Square Garden spotlight.

“Fight camp’s been awesome. I’m feeling great. Weight’s coming off fine. I’m moving good and feeling strong. I’ve got a great support system. My whole team at Titan Athletics is phenomenal. They’re more like family than a team. I’ve got my wife and my baby. They’re my main supporters. They push me to do everything,” said Davis, lightweight.

He’s not fighting just anybody. He’s up against Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

“Fighting somebody like that’s really cool, especially as an amateur. It’s a super high-profile fight that most people don’t get to have. Coming to the fight, it just boils down to he’s a person, and I’m a person. We’re both going to be in a cage, and we’re both going to be fighting. (I’ll be) pushing forward, not taking steps backwards, and making it a dog fight if it’s got to be a dog fight,” said Davis.

He hopes his mixed martial arts career inspires his daughter.

“It’s just something that I felt I needed to do to show to her that if you don’t chase your dream, you’re never going to have your dream,” said Davis.

Davis and Ali Walsh are on the main card of the PFL Playoffs on Aug. 23 on ESPN.

