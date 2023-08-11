Holden’s Ed Davis to fight Muhammad Ali’s grandson at Madison Square Garden

Davis hopes to have an unforgettable debut in the Professional Fighters League
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Holden’s Ed Davis is ready for the Madison Square Garden spotlight.

Davis hopes to have an unforgettable debut in the Professional Fighters League
Davis hopes to have an unforgettable debut in the Professional Fighters League(WABI)

“Fight camp’s been awesome. I’m feeling great. Weight’s coming off fine. I’m moving good and feeling strong. I’ve got a great support system. My whole team at Titan Athletics is phenomenal. They’re more like family than a team. I’ve got my wife and my baby. They’re my main supporters. They push me to do everything,” said Davis, lightweight.

He’s not fighting just anybody. He’s up against Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh.

“Fighting somebody like that’s really cool, especially as an amateur. It’s a super high-profile fight that most people don’t get to have. Coming to the fight, it just boils down to he’s a person, and I’m a person. We’re both going to be in a cage, and we’re both going to be fighting. (I’ll be) pushing forward, not taking steps backwards, and making it a dog fight if it’s got to be a dog fight,” said Davis.

He hopes his mixed martial arts career inspires his daughter.

“It’s just something that I felt I needed to do to show to her that if you don’t chase your dream, you’re never going to have your dream,” said Davis.

Davis hopes to have an unforgettable debut in the Professional Fighters League.

Davis and Ali Walsh are on the main card of the PFL Playoffs on Aug. 23 on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

They advance to Little League World Series with 2-1 win over Canton, Mass.
Gray-New Gloucester wins New England Championship
Defending champions win, 13-3
Trenton Acadians fall to Troy, Ala. to open American Legion World Series pool play
WABI TV5 News at 11
Maine field hockey building toward another America East Championship run
The Black Bears start the regular season at home against Boston College on Fri. Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.
Maine field hockey building toward another America East Championship run