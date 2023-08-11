Gray-New Gloucester wins New England Championship

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - Gray-New Gloucester would not be denied.

They advance to Little League World Series with 2-1 win over Canton, Mass. (WABI/ESPN)

They defeated Canton. Mass., 2-1, to win the New England Championship and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Caleb Barker gave Maine a 1-0 lead with a first-inning RBI single.

Then, Grant Brann tripled and came home on a throwing error in the bottom of the second for a “Little League home run” and a 2-0 lead through two innings.

Canton’s Declan Kelleher made it a 2-1 game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Kayden Oliver turned in a dominant pitching performance, striking out 10 batters, and Barker earned the save, striking out Kelleher for the final out.

