Gray-New Gloucester wins New England Championship
They advance to Little League World Series with 2-1 win over Canton, Mass.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - Gray-New Gloucester would not be denied.
They defeated Canton. Mass., 2-1, to win the New England Championship and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Caleb Barker gave Maine a 1-0 lead with a first-inning RBI single.
Then, Grant Brann tripled and came home on a throwing error in the bottom of the second for a “Little League home run” and a 2-0 lead through two innings.
Canton’s Declan Kelleher made it a 2-1 game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
Kayden Oliver turned in a dominant pitching performance, striking out 10 batters, and Barker earned the save, striking out Kelleher for the final out.
