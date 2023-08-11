Glenburn 10-year-old hosts garage sale fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Maine

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a garage sale happening in Glenburn this weekend with all proceeds going to a good cause.

Trent Nickerson is just one week away from his 11th birthday, but his focus is on giving someone else a gift.

Nickerson organized a yard sale to work toward his goal of granting a wish through Make-a-Wish Maine.

On average, funding a wish costs about $7,000. Trent started fundraising in 2020 and has less than $2,000 to go!

What makes the effort even more special is that it’s all in honor of his brother, Brady, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

“He was also Wish kid. He got it just a couple of days before he passed,” said Trent Nickerson.

“He really has picked Make-a-Wish to be his way of honoring his brother. And we let him go with it. It’s the one thing that he does more than anything. He attends the Walk for Wishes every year and has tried his best at that. And he came up with the idea. He said, ‘Can we do a yard sale?’ And I said, ‘Why not? Let’s do it!’” said Angel Nickerson, Trent and Brady’s mom and a wish granter herself.

The yard sale will continue throughout the weekend at 879 Hudson Road in Glenburn.

