Glenburn 10-year-old hosts garage sale fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Maine

Trent Nickerson
Trent Nickerson(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a garage sale happening in Glenburn this weekend with all proceeds going to a good cause.

Trent Nickerson is just one week away from his 11th birthday, but his focus is on giving someone else a gift.

Nickerson organized a yard sale to work toward his goal of granting a wish through Make-a-Wish Maine.

On average, funding a wish costs about $7,000. Trent started fundraising in 2020 and has less than $2,000 to go!

What makes the effort even more special is that it’s all in honor of his brother, Brady, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

“He was also Wish kid. He got it just a couple of days before he passed,” said Trent Nickerson.

“He really has picked Make-a-Wish to be his way of honoring his brother. And we let him go with it. It’s the one thing that he does more than anything. He attends the Walk for Wishes every year and has tried his best at that. And he came up with the idea. He said, ‘Can we do a yard sale?’ And I said, ‘Why not? Let’s do it!’” said Angel Nickerson, Trent and Brady’s mom and a wish granter herself.

The yard sale will continue throughout the weekend at 879 Hudson Road in Glenburn.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Wymans Farm
Wyman’s Farm crop is ripe for the picking
Monmouth Theater to host a conversation with David Harbour
Monmouth Theater to host a conversation with David Harbour
Milbridge Theatre
Milbridge Theatre celebrates grad opening
Organization turn to tiny homes to help combat youth homelessness
Organization turn to tiny homes to help combat youth homelessness
New developments in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students