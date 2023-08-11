Former Unity College campus is for sale

Unity College
Unity College(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The campus of the former Unity College is for sale.

According to the Portland Press Herald, A&G Real Estate Partners is taking offers for the campus.

There is no listing price.

In 2020, school officials announced the university was shifting to more of a hybrid learning model and laid off 15% of its staff.

They moved their headquarters to New Gloucester in 2021, and earlier this year, the school changed its name to Unity Environmental University.

The Press Herald reports only about 50 students are on the Unity Campus at a time while several buildings have been largely vacant.

