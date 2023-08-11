Deep discount event in Hermon sees high turnout on first day

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An event in Hermon offering steep discounts on clothes, home goods, and more is so popular it caused a traffic jam on Route 2 Friday morning.

The Home and Clothing Sale at Morgan Hill Event Center started at 9:00 a.m. but some shoppers were in line well before then.

All the items are brand new with tags and they’re all priced at $5 or less.

The owners of Morgan Hill bought pallets of items from retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond and Target.

They’re able to pass the savings along to customers just in time for back-to-school shopping.

“I think it’s a really a good way for us to use our space for something other than, you know, your traditional events, weddings, and things like that. And it fills in the space. It gives an opportunity for us to be part of the community and do something for the people around here,” said Jill Conley, co-owner, Morgan Hill Event Center.

The sale will be restocked as it goes on, so even if you’ve been once you may want to check again. They’ll be open again on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days.

